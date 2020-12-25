In Argentina, more than 100,000 people from the province of Buenos Aires have applied for coronavirus vaccination with the Russian drug Sputnik V. Reported by the agency Telam…

The day before, 300 thousand doses of the drug were delivered to the country. The province of Buenos Aires will receive 123 thousand doses. In total, the contract involves the supply of 10 million doses of the drug.

It is noted that the Ministry of Health of Argentina has launched a website through which people apply for vaccinations. The first to receive the vaccine will be residents aged 18 to 59 with chronic diseases, people over 60, as well as doctors, law enforcement officers and teachers.

The Ministry of Health added that the province will organize 313 points, where from December 28 it will be possible to get vaccinated. According to media reports, Governor of Buenos Aires Axel Kisilof is one of the first to be vaccinated with the Russian vaccine.

Earlier, Argentine leader Alberto Fernandez thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin and the developers of the coronavirus vaccine for its delivery to the country.