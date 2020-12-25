On December 25, the government of the Irkutsk region reported that at the school in the city of Shelekhov, where there was a mass poisoning, 117 pupils complained of poor health.

“117 students in grades 1-11 of Shelekhovskaya school # 6 complained of nausea and vomiting. 22 children turned to Shelekhovskiy regional hospital for medical help with suspected acute intestinal infection, of which 20 children are on outpatient treatment, 2 are hospitalized (one child has appendicitis), ”the statement said. website government.

The Minister of Education of the Irkutsk Region, Elena Apanovich, announced that on December 25, the visit to children will continue and pediatricians will prescribe treatment.

In addition, according to her, Rospotrebnadzor is conducting an epidemiological investigation at the school, and the employees of the food department have taken tests.

On the eve of the Investigative Committee began an investigation into the poisoning of school students in Shelekhov on the grounds of a crime under Part 1 of Art. 238 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Production, storage, transportation or sale of goods and products, performance of work or provision of services that do not meet safety requirements”).

In the Irkutsk region on December 8, investigators began checking after an outbreak of intestinal infection in a kindergarten in the village of Erbogachen, writes “Gazeta.ru”… Acute intestinal infection was confirmed in 23 people, including 19 children.