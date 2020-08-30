Law enforcement officers of Belarus as of 16:00 (the time coincides with Moscow) detained 125 protesters in Minsk. On Sunday, August 30, reports TASS…

“An administrative process has been launched against them for participating in unauthorized mass events,” Olga Chemodanova, an official representative of the republic’s Interior Ministry, told the agency.

Earlier it was reported that 29 people were detained at the protests that took place throughout Belarus on Saturday, August 29.

Protests in Belarus have been going on for three weeks already, the opposition is demanding to dismiss the current government, hold new presidential elections and investigate the abuse of protesters in the first days of the protest. On August 27, mass arrests of disgruntled and protesters, as well as journalists, began again in the country. A correspondent of “Lenta.ru” and dozens of her Belarusian and foreign colleagues got to the police.