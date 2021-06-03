More than 100 police officers carry out this Thursday a rake on the property that Ceamse has in the Buenos Aires town of San Vicente, to find the whereabouts of Tehuel De la Torre, the young trans man who was last seen on March 11. when he was on his way to a job interview.

According to police sources, the troops, with the collaboration of specialized dogs in search of people, carry out the operation in the property located at the junction of provincial routes 58 and 16, in the aforementioned town in the south of Greater Buenos Aires.

Judicial and police sources indicated that this is one of the measures that the prosecutor in the case, Karina Gouyot, has been taking to obtain traces of the whereabouts of the 21-year-old.

The operation is commanded by members of the La Plata DDI and the San Vicente SubDDI.

For her part, Verónica Alarcón, Tehuel’s sister, confirmed to Télam that she was heading towards the place of the search, despite the fact that she had not yet received official information about the operation.

Follow the search for Tehuel.

An investigator indicated that on Wednesday a raid was carried out at the home of the mother of Luis Alberto Ramos (37), one of those arrested for the disappearance.

In the place they kidnapped two cell phones, two backpacks and wallets that will be appraised to include them in the file.

Tehuel De la Torre was seen for the last time on the afternoon of March 11 last, when he went from his home in San Vicente to the town of Alejandro Korn to see Ramos, who had offered him a job as a waiter at an event.

The disappearance complaint was made by his partner to the police and prosecutor Guyot, who carried out various operations, including at Ramos’ house, which according to sources in the investigation has a history of violence and drug sales.

An excavation carried out at the suspect’s house found a burned telephone and some clothing that could belong to the missing youth.

Ramos acknowledged having met Tehuel on March 11 at 4:30 p.m., but maintained that they did not go to any event and that each one withdrew. His version could not be corroborated and the prosecutor Guyot requested his arrest.

In addition to Ramos, he was arrested Oscar Alfredo Montes (46), a junk dealer with a criminal record for sexual abuse, to whom the prosecutor Guyot charged the same crime as Ramos: “cover-up in a real contest with false testimony.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Security of the province of Buenos Aires officialized the reward of between 1,500,000 and 2,000,000 pesos for those who can provide information on the whereabouts of Tehuel.

With information from Télam

AFG