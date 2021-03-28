The violent crackdown on protesters by the military in various cities in Myanmar on Saturday, March 27, killed at least 102 people. Reported by the local edition The irrawaddy…

According to him, among the victims are four children aged from five to 15 years.

As the newspaper notes, the total death toll for the entire time of the protests has reached 429 people.

Since the beginning of February, protests have not abated in Myanmar after the military coup, during which state power was transferred into the hands of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Myanmar, General Hline. President Vin Myin and State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi were detained. The move came after several days of escalating tensions between the government and the military, which did not recognize the results of the November elections in the country.

The organizers of the coup d’etat declared a state of emergency in the country for a period of one year. Protesters took to the streets calling for the reestablishment of a civilian government under Aung San Suu Kyi and a return to democratic reforms.

More than 70% of civil servants joined the protests after leaving their jobs. This includes medical workers. The protests are being harshly suppressed by the security forces.