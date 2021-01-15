More than 100 people in the Netherlands have reported side effects such as headaches and fatigue after receiving the Pfizer vaccine. In some, it caused an allergic reaction. Reported by NOS.

There were two cases of allergy: patients had rashes and swollen skin around the eyes. Doctors report that all patients who encountered this soon returned to normal. In this regard, it is recommended to observe those receiving the vaccine within 15 minutes after injection.

Other patients reported headache, fatigue, and pain around the injection site. The publication notes that this is the expected effect, since the vaccine activates the body’s immune system.

Earlier it was reported that the Pfizer vaccine caused a number of side effects in patients in France.

There are several COVID-19 vaccines in the world today. So, in Russia two vaccines are registered: “Sputnik V” and “EpiVacCorona”. On December 5, 2020, vaccination against coronavirus with Sputnik V started in Moscow. In the United States and Great Britain, people began to vaccinate the population with the drug from Pfizer / BioNTech.