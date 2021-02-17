Although there are no official figures, according to the news published by the media, in 2020 there were more than 100 traffic accidents with scooters, in which 109 people suffered injuries and 6 lost their lives.

Most of the accidents occur in cities (98%) and specifically, in vehicle lanes (66%). They happen mainly as a result of collisions (60%), accidents (20%) and falls (19%). Cars (66%), pedestrians (11%), vans (8%), trucks and buses (7%) and bicycles (6%) are involved in these claims. Fire burns also occur, Therefore, it is important to avoid manipulation of the speed and power controller to avoid possible overheating and short circuits, something frequent due to the existence of unofficial tutorials that explain how to manipulate batteries and control modules.

They are data that is extracted from the report ‘Crash-tests of electric scooters, associated risks and recommendations for safe use’, made by MAPFRE Foundation, In collaboration with CESVIMAP, which publishes the accident data for the last two years, as well as information regarding the type of accident, vehicles involved, age of the drivers, road in which the accident occurred and its severity.

The report also includes the results of various tests (two crash and two computer simulations) showing how a mannequin traveling at 25 km / h on a scooter he collides with a vehicle and how he runs over a minor at that speed.

Run-over, falls and collisions with another vehicle are some of the most common accidents when driving a personal mobility vehicle (VMP), such as an electric scooter. The consequences, serious injuries, both for the driver of this type of vehicle, and for the pedestrian with whom it collides.

In the event of a frontal-lateral collision, that is, when it hits the side of a car, for example, the most affected area is head. It is also exposed to a high risk the cervical area, who can suffer whiplash in the aftermath of the collision and after hitting the head on the ground. In case of hitting a minor pedestrian, who is the one who takes the worst part, the consequences are serious damage to the knee, thorax and head, which usually impacts first, violently against the steering column of the scooter, and later , against the floor. It also affects the shoulders, where the mass of the driver and the scooter itself falls when it hits the asphalt.

On the contrary, for the driver, the risk of injury is reduced when ‘landing’ on the body of the pedestrian run over. Currently, a third of those affected by this type of accident suffer head injuries that require admission to Intensive Medicine Units.