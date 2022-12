More recent figures show that 137 people died, 38,787 homes suffered flooding and 280 homes collapsed in the capital Kinshasa. 🇧🇷 Photo: Reproduction/DW

At least 137 people died this Tuesday (13) as a result of torrential rains that fell in the capital of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Kinshasa, according to the Ministry of Public Health of the homonymous province.

As a result of the rains, a total of 38,787 homes were flooded and 280 homes collapsed, according to official data.

The commune of Ngaliema was the hardest hit and, among the main material damage caused by the heavy rains, there is also the blockage of the main highway number 1 at the height of the community of Matadi Mayo, on the outskirts of the capital on the way to the province of Congo Central.

Kinshasa, which has more than 15 million inhabitants, is located along the southern bank of the Congo River, the second longest in Africa after the Nile, and has experienced massive urban development, sometimes accompanied by construction without planning or regulation.