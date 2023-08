How did you feel about the content of this article?

Police mobilized to contain new attacks on churches in Pakistan | Photo: EFE/EPA/ILYAS SHEIKH

At least 17 churches were set on fire in Jaranwala, Pakistan, this Wednesday (16) after residents accused two Christians of committing blasphemy by desecrating the Koran, the holy book for Muslims. The case resulted in more than 100 arrests across the country, according to local authorities.

According to CNN, thousands of Pakistanis, approximately 5,000, gathered in mobs to attack religious communities. Some attacks were stopped by the police, a government spokesman said after the violence.

In the statement, he noted that an investigation had been launched into the public accusation of blasphemy, considered a crime that can lead to the death penalty in the country.

Muslims residing in the Jaranwala region began the attacks after receiving a video showing pages of the Quran crossed out with derogatory comments written in red.

The country’s acting prime minister, Anwar-ul-Haq, has spoken out against the attacks, saying they are “illegal and unconstitutional”. For the leader, “the country cannot tolerate violent acts like this”.

According to the world list of religious persecution by the NGO Open Doors, Pakistan is now ranked seventh among the countries that most persecute Christians in the world.

The Christian community represents 1.27% of the Pakistani population, according to the census carried out by the government, with 2.6 million people.