TASS: a court in Moscow arrested more than 100 million rubles from Blinovskaya on 50 accounts

The Moscow court, as part of a criminal case on non-payment by Elena Blinovskaya and her husband of about one billion rubles in taxes, imposed interim measures on 50 bank accounts of the blogger, her collectible gold coins and about 100 million rubles in various currencies. This is reported TASS with reference to a law enforcement source.

The source said that Blinovskaya’s funds were seized from 50 accounts in various banks, as well as 46,173,358 rubles, 292,650 US dollars, 123 yuan and five dzao.

“In addition, in the case of the blogger, 10 ruble coins were arrested – 7 pieces, St. George coins – 80 pieces, coins in individual cases – 12 pieces, coins with a face value of 2 rubles, coins with a face value of 1 ruble,” concluded the TASS interlocutor.

On May 26, it was reported that the investigation had seized 136 accounts of Blinovskaya and her husband in a criminal case on non-payment of about a billion rubles in taxes. In various banks in Moscow were hundreds of millions of rubles in various currencies.

Blinovskaya was detained on April 27 in the Smolensk region while trying to cross the Russian border in a rented car. The next day, she was placed under house arrest. The blogger was banned from using communications and the Internet.