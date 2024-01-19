More than 100 million passwords have been stolen | Atomix

Once again, the hackers They have done their thing. On this occasion, it has been revealed that More than 100 million passwords for sites like Facebook, Roblox, and more have been stolen, and are already circulating on internet sites. Without a doubt, a serious problem that affects millions of users around the world.

According to Troy Hunt, cybersecurity expert and creator of the Have I Been Pwned platform, These passwords are part of files larger than 104 GB that were stolen from the database of a website known as Naz.API. However, this is not something completely new, since this information was published almost four months ago

After analyzing the leaked files, It was concluded that a total of 70,840,771 emails and passwords were included. Fortunately, many of the credentials that appear in the leak are old passwords, something that makes access considerably more difficult for hackers. As if that were not enough, it has been mentioned that 65.03% of the addresses that have appeared in this massive leak of credentials already appeared on Have I Been Pwned, a portal where users can check, through their email, if they have appeared on some data leak like this.

While this means that some users will probably not be affected at all, Hunt has mentioned that multiple people use the same password on various sites, so it is these who are most at risk. At the moment, the only way to prevent some type of hacking is to change the passwords of your social networks.

Similarly, you can use sites like Pwned Passwords and Have I Been Pwned to find out if your password is in the hands of hackers or not. On related topics, the United States blocks the Apple Watch again. Likewise, Google CEO warns of future layoffs.

Editor's Note:

Personal information is a whole business on the internet. The only thing we can do to defend ourselves is to constantly change passwords and activate two-step authentication. Other than this, we can only pray that our accounts are not affected in the next hacker attack.

Via: Troy Hunt