Caracas (AFP) – A group of 115 Venezuelan migrants returned to Venezuela this Sunday from northern Chile, on a repatriation flight for people who had been stranded for weeks on the border with Peru, AFP found.

“Happy to be home. I am very happy to have returned,” said Juri Gil, 38, through tears, who was stranded for 11 days on the border between Chile and Peru.

“It was hard. We improvised tents, we survived (…) inside the tents on the ground, in the fly trap, in the cold, in the heat, it was not easy. Among the garbage, there was a lot of garbage around,” recalls Gil.

Hundreds of migrants, mainly Venezuelans, have remained for more than two weeks in the border area of ​​the two countries, with the intention of leaving Chile, given the tightening of immigration controls by the government of the leftist Gabriel Boric.

For its part, Peru has prevented them from passing alleging lack of documentation, but also militarized its borders for 60 days to reinforce surveillance and face insecurity due to crimes associated with foreigners, according to the president, Dina Boluarte.

“The laws of Chile became a bit strong for us and we had to make the decision to return,” explained David Molina, 32, minutes before boarding a private airline plane, as part of the ‘Plan Vuelta a la Patria ‘ promoted by the Government of Nicolás Maduro.

The flight that departed from the city of Arica, some 2,000 km north of Santiago, left Chile at around 5:40 a.m. local time (0940 GMT) and landed at 1:00 p.m. (1700 GMT) in Venezuela.

Many traveled with their children and others with pets. Upon arrival at the Simón Bolívar Airport, which serves Caracas, the migrants received food and had transportation available that would take them to other land terminals to transfer them to their home states.

“Diplomatic triumph”

“This first return flight of Venezuelans to their land of origin is a diplomatic triumph and a triumph of dialogue and of those of us who seek solutions,” President Boric told the press after casting his vote for the election of the Constitutional Council that will draft a new constitution for your country.

For his part, the Venezuelan Foreign Minister, Yván Gil, celebrated the return of these migrants in an “operation 100% supported by the Bolivarian Government of Venezuela”, which has managed to repatriate 30,000 compatriots with its official program.

The 115 Venezuelans who returned to their country were waiting at the Chacalluta border crossing, dividing with Peru. Hours before boarding, they were transferred to shelters in Arica.

“I never leave the country again (…) Abroad we are treated practically like dogs,” said Gerardo Valladares, 22, upon arriving in his country.

Four other Venezuelans were unable to board the flight because they had pending arrest warrants, according to the Chilean Foreign Ministry.

According to the UN, some 7.2 million Venezuelans have left their country forced by a general crisis.

The collapse of the local economy continued for seven consecutive years and was relieved at the end of 2022, although inflation continues to be among the highest in the world.

“Orderly and safe”

The Chilean authorities affirmed that it is a first repatriation flight. Other planes should leave soon, although not necessarily from Arica.

Boric assured that his government will be “in contact with the other countries in the region” to ensure a dignified return of the migrants “and also guarantee the security” of Chile and the Chileans.

The Latin American country had already militarized its northern border, in an attempt to control the irregular entry of migrants. Additionally, Congress approved laws that tighten immigration control, such as one that orders the detention of those who do not carry their documentation and another that extends the detention period to be able to manage the expulsion.

“There is a firm determination of the Government of President Gabriel Boric to take charge of migration in all its senses, in an orderly and safe manner,” said the presidential delegate, Ricardo Sanzana.

On the northern border of Chile, other Venezuelan migrants who sought to leave Chile but not return to their country remained; as well as Colombians, Haitians and Ecuadorians.

According to the UN refugee agency, every day between 150 and 200 migrants are stranded between South American countries.

