The Armed Forces Day was celebrated yesterday in Myanmar, the official name of the former Burma, with the largest bloodbath since the protests against the February 1 coup began. While the Army paraded in full dress in the capital, Naypyidaw, armed with a campaign, it killed 114 people throughout the country in the demonstrations that, one more day, took to the streets again. In total, more than four hundred have already died in the protests, according to the Burmese media.

Among the fatalities are not only young people and adolescents who are leading this revolution, but even several children, one of only 5 years old. Another, one year old, was hit by a rubber ball in the eye while close to the military, reports the news portal ‘Myanmar Now’. According to his count, in Yangon, the main city of the country, there have been 27 deaths and 40 in Mandalay, the second. The same repression suffered other 44 cities scattered throughout this beautiful Southeast Asian nation.

“Today is a day for the shame of the Armed Forces,” criticized Dr. Sasa, spokesman in exile for the overthrown Government of Nobel Peace Prize Aung San Suu Kyi, who is being held in a secret place. Just as forceful was the complaint from the European Union: “This 76th Armed Forces Day will be recorded as a day of terror and dishonor. The killing of unarmed civilians, including children, is an indefensible act. ‘

While the United States and the European Union have imposed sanctions on the Burmese military junta, the Chinese state news agency defines the coup as “a major reshuffle of the government” and its Asian neighbors try to find a negotiated solution but without condemning it. More explicit has been the support of Russia, whose deputy defense minister, Alexander Fomin, yesterday attended the military parade in Naypyidaw together with Burma’s new “strong man”, General Min Aung Hlaing.

Weapons supplier



Along with Beijing, which also has the right of veto in the UN, Moscow can not only prevent any action against the Burmese military junta, but is one of its main suppliers of weapons. “Russia is a true friend,” General Min Aung Hlaing boasted, according to Reuters. Although diplomats in Burma assure that China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand have also sent representatives to the Armed Forces parade, only Russia has done so with ministerial rank.

In his speech on the occasion of the parade, General Min Aung Hlaing again promised elections, but did not give dates. “Violent acts that affect stability and security to make demands are inappropriate,” justified the repression. Although the military junta alleges fraud in the November elections overwhelmingly won by Aung San Suu Kyi’s party, the electoral commission itself denies it.

Shoot to kill



Threatening to harden the repression if the daily protests and the general strike that has paralyzed the country do not cease, the Army has warned that it will shoot to kill. On Friday night, in an ad aired on public television, he accused the youths of being run by “foreign henchmen.” “You should learn the lessons of the ugly deaths of before: you may be in danger of being shot in the head and back,” warned the military junta, which until now continued to insist on the minimum use of force despite brutal repression. .

The crisis that the coup has unleashed is not only limited to the massive daily demonstrations, but also to the fragile peace that reigned in Burma, where numerous ethnic guerrillas control large areas of the country. One of the most powerful, the Karén National Union, has broken the truce it had signed with the Government of Aung San Suu Kyi by attacking an Army post near the border with Thailand, where it claims to have killed ten soldiers, including one lieutenant colonel. Like the Karén, other guerrillas that had acceded to the peace process promoted by Suu Kyi threaten to return to arms if the military junta does not stop the repression.

“The world is not aware that a failed state in Burma has the potential to drag down all the great powers, including the United States, China, India, Russia and Japan, in a way that could lead to a serious international crisis. of an even greater catastrophe in the country, “the historian and writer Thant Myint-U analyzed on Twitter.

In Burma, Armed Forces Day celebrates the resistance against the Japanese occupation led by Aung San Suu Kyi’s father in 1945. But, 76 years later, it has been the bloodiest day in the Burmese struggle for democracy.