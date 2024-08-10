Commenting on the attack, the Israeli military said in a statement: “Under the guidance of the IDF Intelligence and the Shin Bet, the Israeli Air Force accurately struck Hamas terrorists operating inside the movement’s command and control center located in the Al-Tabi’in School, which serves as a shelter for residents of Gaza City.”

The statement added: “The command and control center served as a hideout for Hamas terrorists and leaders, where various attacks against IDF forces and the State of Israel were planned and executed.”

He continued: “Prior to the raid, many steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians, including the use of precision munitions, aerial surveillance and intelligence information.”

The statement concluded by saying: “The terrorist organization Hamas systematically violates international law and operates from within civilian shelters, brutally exploiting civilian populations and institutions as human shields for its terrorist activities.”