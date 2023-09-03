At least 114 people were injured this Saturday in clashes between citizens from Eritrea and subsequent clashes with the Israeli police. The clashes began between supporters and detractors of the current Eritrean president, Isaías Afewerki.

The wounded arrived at the city hospitals with both gunshot and sharp wounds. The Magen David Adom emergency service reported that 114 people had been injured in the clashes, eight of whom were in serious condition. Among the injured, there are also 30 police officers, reported the same source, quoted by the EFE news agency.

The clashes began around an event convened by the Eritrean Embassy, ​​on the occasion of the commemoration of the start of the Eritrean War of Independence against Ethiopia, on September 1, 1961.

The country’s current president, Isaías Afewerki, has ruled since independence was declared in 1993. During this time, the government has been accused of carrying out a deep repression against its opponents and is under sanctions from the US and the European Union because of it.

An injured man sits on the ground in a park during violent demonstrations by Eritrean asylum seekers, including supporters and opponents of the Eritrean government, in Tel Aviv, Israel, on September 2, 2023. © Moti Milrod / Reuters

In this context, supporters of the president and detractors started violent clashes in Tel Aviv. Images posted on social media and cited by the Reuters news agency showed Afwerki supporters beating anti-government protesters with clubs.

Clashes with the Police

The Israeli Police used stun grenades to disperse the crowd, but some protesters also clashed with local authorities, throwing stones and setting rubbish bins on fire.

The protesters managed to destroy patrol cars and for hours, the Police marched through the surrounding streets firing stun grenades to contain the outbreak of violence. The authorities claimed to be surprised that the celebration degenerated into violent confrontations.

However, there have already been clashes between asylum seekers from Eritrea in the past. In 2020, a person was stabbed to death in a similar outbreak and community representatives from the African country assured that they had been warning for a week that a violent scenario could occur.

The Police arrested 39 people for the events, according to figures from the EFE news agency. It also closed establishments frequented by citizens of this nationality to prevent new outbreaks of violence.

Since the independence of the African country, there have been no elections and the current government requires exit visas from its compatriots to be able to leave the territory. Hundreds of thousands of Eritreans have fled their country to others and an estimated 25,000 of them live in Israel.

With EFE and Reuters