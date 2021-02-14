There are “more than 100 games” coming to Stadia in 2021.

Just days after announcing it was pulling the plug on first-party game development, a post on the community blog confirmed games like FIFA 21 and Judgment were on the way to the streaming service.

After listing a handful of releases coming to the service in the next couple of months, the Stadia Team said in a blog post: “These games represent just a sampling of the more than 100 games that will be added to the Stadia store for our players in 2021 to share, experience, and play with friends” (thanks, Engadget).

Just 14 months after Stadia’s high-profile launch, Google revised its streaming service strategy and confirmed it would close down all internal game development and begin providing its tech to third-party publishers.

“Given our focus on building on the proven technology of Stadia as well as deepening our business partnerships, we’ve decided that we will not be investing further in bringing exclusive content from our internal development team SG&E, beyond any near-term planned games, “Stadia general manager Phil Harrison said at the time.

Stadia, of course, got off to a rocky start when it launched in November 2019, amid skepticism of its subscription-based business model, missing features, and accusations of broken early promises. And while the arrival of its basic free tier last April seemed like it might improve the streaming service’s fortunes, it soon faced stiff competition from Microsoft and Amazon.