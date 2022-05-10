For months, Netflix is ​​one of the few platforms where you can enjoy the anime of one piece in our region. Now this has changed. Recently, it was revealed that More than 100 episodes of Eiichirō Oda’s manga adaptation are now available on HBO Max of our region.

Through his official Twitter account, it was confirmed that 130 episodes of the anime of one piece will be available on HBO Max in Latin America… today. That’s right, right now you can already enjoy the arcs of The Eastern Sea, The Great Sea Route, Chopper on the Winter Island, and The Kingdom of Alabasta on this streaming platform.

Let’s set sail on a treasure hunt! The first 130 episodes of One Piece have reached #HBOMax. 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/d8KZrnVXxA — HBO Max Latin America (@HBOMaxLA) May 10, 2022

These episodes feature the same dub that is available on Netflix, so there really isn’t a difference, and it all falls to your preferred platform. This is not the first One Piece content on HBO Max, as the movies of One Piece: Stampede Y One Piece Gold have been available for a long time.

In related topics, the voice actress for Luffy reveals new information about One Piece Red. Similarly, fans doubt about the possible deaths in the Wano arc.

HBO Max is a good site to watch anime. Although the catalog is not as varied as on Netflix or Crunchyroll, there are a couple of surprises, such as jujutsu kaisen, and various cult films. Everything on offer here is worth seeing.

Via: HBO Max LATAM