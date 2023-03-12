More than 100 people have been arrested in Iran as part of the investigation into the poisoning that affected thousands of schoolgirls, a case that has shocked the country, authorities have announced.

“More than 100 people suspected of responsibility for the incidents at schools have been identified, detained and interrogated,” the interior ministry said in a statement released by the official IRNA news agency.

The ministry explained that among the detainees, some had “hostile motives” with the aim of “creating a climate of fear among students and causing the closure of schools”. Without revealing further details, the folder said the arrests took place in several provinces, including Tehran and Qom (north).

The authorities also mentioned “possible links to terrorist organizations” and named the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (MEK), a movement in exile based in Albania.

Since the end of September, many girls’ schools have reported cases of poisoning, with gas and toxic substances, which have caused nausea, breathing problems and fainting among female students. Some needed to be hospitalized.

Authorities said more than 5,000 female students were affected in nearly 230 schools in 25 of the country’s 31 provinces.

The statement informs that since last week the number of incidents “has significantly decreased” and no new cases have been registered.

The wave of intoxications caused a great commotion in the country. Families mobilized and demanded a reaction from the government.

On March 6, Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, called the poisonings “unforgivable crimes” and called for “severe sentences”, including the death penalty, against those responsible for the poisonings.

The first cases of intoxication were recorded two months after the start of protests across the country over the death, on September 16, of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old girl who died in the custody of the morality police after being arrested for allegedly violating the country’s dress code.