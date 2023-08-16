Home page World

On Maui, the small town of Lahaina was hit particularly hard. © Yang Pingjun/XinHua/dpa

Rescue teams are finding more and more victims in the charred areas on the island of Maui. The question of the cause of the catastrophe is still unanswered – but all eyes are on the power grid.

Honolulu – After the devastating fires on the island of Maui in the US state of Hawaii, search parties have found more bodies in burned-out buildings. The responsible district administration announced on Tuesday evening (local time) that the number of dead had risen to at least 106. Only five of the fatalities could have been identified so far.

In the search for the cause of the disaster, the local electricity supplier is increasingly being targeted, as reported by US media. Power poles knocked over by the wind or damaged lines could have triggered some of the fires. However, there is no official confirmation of this.

“We are heartbroken to have suffered such a loss,” Gov. Josh Green said. Children were also among the dead, he confirmed after a reporter question. “Some of the sights are too bad to share,” he added. In addition, Green again warned that the number of victims could increase significantly. He told CNN that many of the dead were found on a highway in the west of the island.

The forest and bush fires broke out on August 8 in several places on Maui and the neighboring island of Hawaii, which bears the same name as the state.

The center of the small town of Lahaina was completely destroyed

On Maui, the small town of Lahaina, which had a population of 13,000 before the accident, was hit particularly hard. The town center with its wooden houses was completely destroyed. More than 2000 buildings burned down partially or completely. The damage is estimated at several billion dollars.

Helpers continued to search the burned-out building with cadaver dogs. Only about a third of them had been inspected, the Maui district said. The authorities called on the relatives of missing persons to submit DNA samples in order to be able to compare them with bodies found if necessary.

A larger team of forensic scientists and pathologists has now arrived on the island to help with the identification, media reports said. A mobile morgue was also set up. The Maui fires were the deadliest in the United States in more than 100 years.

Electricity supplier under criticism

According to media reports, a possible cause of the disaster is being investigated, whether fallen electricity poles or power lines that were damaged by the extreme winds of those days could have played a role. The local electricity supplier has been criticized for not shutting down the grid despite the storm – defective lines could cause forest fires due to sparks.

According to the reports, the company did not want to comment on these allegations, but pointed out that a power cut could also lead to the water pumps required for the extinguishing work failing. A class action lawsuit has since been filed against the utility, CNN reported.

The Washington Post reported that video footage from a bird sanctuary camera appeared to show a tree falling onto a power line. Then a bright flash can be seen and a little later the forest was on fire.

He launched a full investigation days after the fire broke out, Governor Green said. Shortly after the fires, the authorities announced that a hurricane that passed south of the islands was partly responsible for the rapidly spreading fires.

US President announces visit

US President Joe Biden meanwhile announced that he would soon visit the Hawaiian island. “My wife Jill and I will be traveling to Hawaii as soon as possible,” he said in a speech in Milwaukee on Tuesday. However, he did not want to get in the way of the rescue work or disturb it. In the meantime, he wants to make sure the people of Maui get the support they need. “Everything they need, they will get,” promised the Democrat.

Biden pledged government disaster relief to the people of Hawaii two days after the fires broke out. According to the government, almost 500 employees are now on site. dpa