At least a hundred civilians died in Sudan, plunged this Monday for the third consecutive day in armed confrontations between the army and a powerful group of paramilitaries.

In the capital, Khartoum, enveloped in the strong smell of gunpowder and partially deprived of water and electricity, the inhabitants are barricaded in their houses. Thick black smoke rises from the center of the city, where the political and military institutions are located.

The few open supermarkets warned that they will only be able to continue operating for a few more days, due to the lack of supplies, and the hospitals that care for the wounded are running out of supplies.

The Arab League, the African Union, the United States and the United Kingdom demanded an “immediate cessation” of the violence.

“There is great concern about the fighting (…) because of the threat they pose to the civilian population, to the Sudanese nation and potentially even to the region,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after meeting his British counterpart James Cleverly in Japan.

Three days of intense fighting

Violence in the African country erupted on Saturday after weeks of tensions between the two generals Who staged the October 2021 coup that ended Sudan’s transition to civilian rule: Army chief Abdel Fatah al Burhan and FAR paramilitary chief Mohamed Hamdan Daglo.

It is the first time in the history of Sudan since its independence (in 1956) that such a level of violence has been seen in the center of Khartoum.

Since then the fighting with heavy weapons and aviation bombing FAR headquarters regularly, including in the center of Khartoum.

These ex-militiamen from the war in the Darfur region, turned official auxiliaries of the army, are deployed in the capital, dressed in uniforms and armed, and they fight to seize control of the main institutions of the country.

According to the official union of doctors, at least 97 civilians were killed in the fighting, about half in the capital.

and the fighters deaths are counted by “tens”. The army said on Sunday that the situation was “stable” while the FAR claimed to be close to victory.

Uncertainty and lack of resources in the midst of combat

Actually it is impossible to know which force controls what. The FAR said they took over the international airport and the presidential palace, which the army denied. The army claims to have in its possession the headquarters of its General Staff.

As for state television, which only broadcasts patriotic songs, as during the coup, both sides claim to control it. With no truce in sight, doctors and humanitarian organizations sounded the alarm. Some Khartoum neighborhoods have been without water or electricity since Saturday.

View of smoke coming out after the fighting in Sudan.

Doctors reported power outages in operating theaters and, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), “several of the nine hospitals in Khartoum receiving wounded civilians they no longer have blood reservestransfusion sets and other vital materials”.

The patients, some of them children, and their relatives “have no food or water,” a network of doctors said.

Despite the fact that both parties announced on Sunday afternoon a humanitarian corridor to evacuate the wounded, the explosions and shots did not stop in Khartoum.

unprecedented violence

The head of the UN mission in Sudan, Volker Perthes, said he was “extremely disappointed” that both sides had only “partially respected” the three-hour “humanitarian truce” they had accepted.

Perthes further claimed to have observed a “intensification” in fighting on Monday morning.

The World Food Program suspended its operations in Sudan after the death of three employees who worked for this specialized United Nations agency. Before the outbreak of violence, more than a third of the 45 million Sudan, one of the poorest countries in the worldThey already depended on humanitarian aid.

“It is the first time in the history of Sudan since its independence [en 1956] that you see such a level of violence in the center of Khartoum,” Kholood Khair, founder of the Confluence Advisory research center in Khartoum, told AFP. “The fighting takes place throughout the city”, assured.

