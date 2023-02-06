Rescue services and volunteers help to evacuate one of those affected. / AGENCIES

More than 100 people have died and 500 have been injured after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake registered in the south of Turkey, next to the border with Syria. The Ottoman authorities have reported 15 deaths, while the Arab country has reported 42 deaths.

A spokesman for the Syrian Ministry of Health has indicated that the balance, which is provisional, includes victims from several cities such as the capital, Aleppo, in the north of the country; Hama, 140 kilometers south of the capital; or Latakia, in the west, according to what the Sana news agency has learned.

In addition, a general emergency and supply plan has been implemented in the affected places, while medical teams, including ambulances and mobile clinics, have been dispatched from various regions.

The country’s authorities have indicated that there are several dozen residential buildings, located in various neighborhoods, which have collapsed as a result of the earthquakes.

The strongest since 1995



On the other hand, the director general of the National Seismic Center, Raed Ahmed, explained to Sana that this earthquake is “the strongest” since 1995, when the national seismic monitoring network was installed.