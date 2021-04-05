At least 113 people died and several dozen were still missing this April 5 due to floods and mudslides in Indonesia and East Timor, after the passage of cyclone Seroja.

Lembata (Indonesia) (AFP)

Floods and flash floods caused by torrential rains have caused chaos in the areas between the Indonesian island of Flores and East Timor, pushing thousands of people to shelters.

The flood overwhelmed the dams and flooded thousands of homes.

At least 86 people died in Indonesia and another 71 were still missing. In neighboring East Timor, at least 27 people died, most of them in Dili, the capital.

In the east of the Indonesian island of Flores, many houses, roads and bridges were covered with mud, complicating the task of rescuers trying to reach the worst affected areas.

“The mud and weather conditions are a great challenge, as is the debris that accumulates and makes it difficult to search,” said Raditya Jati, spokesperson for the Indonesian disaster management agency.

On Lembata, an island halfway between Flores and Timor, road access was cut off, forcing authorities to deploy machinery to reopen the tracks. Parts of some highland villages were washed ashore in landslides.

Basir Langoday, a resident of the island, said he heard cries for help from a house covered in rubble.

“There were four people inside. Three survived, but not the last,” he explained to reporters.

Basir Langoday and other neighbors did their best to save the man, trapped in the wreckage. “He screamed: hurry up, I can’t take it anymore.”

Another resident of this island, Juna Witak, went to the local hospital to watch over the body of his mother, who died the day before in the floods. They found his remains on the seashore.

“There was a great roar and the water swept the houses, everything,” he explains.

“Need for medications”

In East Timor, among those who lost their homes is Epifania Gomes, a mother of four, who took refuge with her entire family in a church near Dili.

“It is difficult to find clean water. We have not washed because there is no shower or bathroom, we have to relieve ourselves in the bushes,” he explained to AFP.

The European Union offered help to this poor little country, officially known as Timor-Leste.

“The catastrophic floods come as Timor-Leste is struggling to contain the spread of Covid-19 among its population, adding pressure to resources and the Timorese people,” the bloc said.

Damaged houses in an area affected by flash floods after heavy rains in Flores, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, on April 4, 2021. © Via Reuters

In Indonesia, President Joko Widodo expressed “condolences” for the devastation in the southeast of the archipelago.

“I understand the immense grief of our brothers and sisters after this catastrophe,” he said in an address to the nation.

“The evacuees have dispersed everywhere, there are hundreds of them in all the districts, but many people also stayed at home,” explains Alfons Hada Bethan, head of the eastern Flores disaster management agency. “They need medicine, food, blankets.”

Precipitation complicates the situation. “We believe that there are still many people buried, but we do not know how many,” he said.

Landslides and flash floods are frequent in the Indonesian archipelago, especially in the rainy season. Environmental defenders claim that deforestation favors these catastrophes.

In January, 40 Indonesians were killed in floods in the West Javanese city of Sumedang.

The national disaster management agency estimates that 125 million Indonesians, or about half of the archipelago’s population, live in regions at risk of landslides.