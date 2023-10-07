Home page World

Residents in Herat have left their homes due to fears of building collapses. © Mashal/XinHua/dpa

Several earthquakes within a short period of time were felt in two countries. Residents in Afghanistan are pouring into the streets. An initial assessment by the UN makes the extent of the disaster clear.

Kabul/Tehran – According to estimates by the United Nations (UN), more than 100 people have died after several strong earthquakes in Afghanistan. The UN emergency relief office OCHA said hundreds of houses were also destroyed. According to unconfirmed reports, the number of deaths could be closer to 320, the statement added.

On Saturday morning, at least eight earthquakes shook the border region near Iran within a short period of time. The US earthquake monitoring station USGS put the magnitude at values ​​between 4.6 and 6.3. The tremors occurred in the morning northwest of the Afghan border town of Herat, at a shallow depth of around ten kilometers.

The quakes were also felt in neighboring Iran. Residents of the metropolis of Mashhad in Iran, around 300 kilometers from the earthquake zone, said that the walls of houses were shaking. According to Iran’s state media, teams were sent to border areas to inspect possible damage. There were dozens of aftershocks.

Severe earthquakes occur again and again in the region where the Arabian, Indian and Eurasian plates meet. More than 1,000 people died in a devastating earthquake in Afghanistan in 2022. After several decades of conflict, many houses are poorly built. Earthquakes therefore often cause great damage. dpa