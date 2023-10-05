Home page politics

Daniel Dillman

A photo from the aid organization Syrian White Helmets is said to show the attack in Homs, Syria. © Uncredited/dpa

Drones loaded with explosives attack a military academy in Holms. More than 100 people die. The background is unclear.

Homs – At least 100 people have died in a drone attack on a graduation ceremony at a military academy in Syria. More than 240 other people are said to have been injured, some seriously. Numerous news agencies report this. According to Syrian Health Minister Hassan Al-Ghobash, many women and children were among the victims. It is expected that the number of victims will continue to rise.

According to the Syrian army, “armed terrorist organizations” are behind the attack on the graduation ceremony of officer students at the military college. They are supported in their “cowardly act of terrorism” by foreign forces. The country’s armed forces declared that they wanted to act “with all severity” against the attackers. This is what the news agency reports dpa and the news channel CNN.

National mourning in Syria after drone attack on military academy

Syria’s government, based in Damascus, declared three days of national mourning starting on Friday shortly after the attack on the military academy was reported. Videos on social media show dramatic scenes from Homs. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, the ceremony was attended by Syrian military officials and the country’s defense minister, who left the ceremony shortly before the attack.

The Observatory suspected that either the militant Islamist militia Haiat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) or the terrorist group was behind the drone attack Islamic State (IS) plugged. The two groups once again control two-thirds of the country, including the province of Homs.

Immediately after the attack on the military academy, the Syrian government is said to have attacked various areas in the outskirts of Idlib in the northwest of the country. Idlib is considered the last rebel stronghold in the civil war country. According to the White Helmets rescue organization, at least five civilians are said to have died in the attacks. Accordingly, there were also 38 injured. Russia and Turkey also repeatedly carry out military operations in Syria. (dil/dpa)