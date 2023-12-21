A 12-year-old schoolgirl died on the Tyumen-Adler train due to an outbreak of influenza A

More than a hundred children in the Saratov region were taken off a train heading from Tyumen to Adler and sent to the hospital. The head of the region, Roman Busargin, reported that the cause was an elevated temperature in one child. Later, information appeared that one sick girl could not be saved. Rospotrebnadzor has deployed a mobile laboratory, the situation is under special control of the department.

Dozens of children were hospitalized with signs of acute respiratory viral infection

According to Telegram– channel “112”, a group of 126 children and 11 accompanying persons were returning from a trip to Siberia, when several children immediately showed symptoms of ARVI. All minors are natives of the Lugansk People’s Republic; they were vacationing in the Tyumen “Olympic Children” camp. When the train was passing through the Penza region, a 12-year-old schoolgirl became ill, she lost consciousness, and it was not possible to save her.

Photo: Alexander Kryazhev / RIA Novosti

The children were accompanied by two doctors and a nurse; they tried to help the child, but to no avail. In Serdobsk, Russian Railways doctors joined the train. By that time, four sick people had come down with a high fever, and another three dozen showed signs of a cold. In the Saratov region, several ambulance teams were waiting for the group.

Influenza A was detected in sick children

The Office of Rospotrebnadzor for the Saratov Region reported that department specialists quickly established the cause of the children’s illness. Schoolchildren removed from the Tyumen-Adler train were diagnosed with influenza A. “Based on the results of the first laboratory tests, the influenza A virus was identified in children with signs of acute respiratory viral infection. The State Research Center for Virus and Diseases “Vector” of Rospotrebnadzor, the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology and the All-Russian Anti-Plague Institute “Microbe” are involved in high-tech research. “, the department said.

Governor Busargin clarified that about 60 children removed from the train had ARVI symptoms. Influenza A was confirmed in 15 of them. The Ministry of Health of the Saratov Region reported that signs of acute respiratory viral infection were recorded in more than 80 children, 7 people were in a state of moderate severity.

Rospotrebnadzor also assured that anti-epidemic measures are being carried out in full. The situation is under the control of the head of the department. The Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR) opened a criminal case due to the emergency on the train. The prosecutor's office is also looking into the situation.