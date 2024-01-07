More than 100 residents of Belgorod moved to temporary accommodation centers in the regions

More than 100 residents of Belgorod moved to temporary accommodation centers (TACs) organized in the region and other regions of Russia. Writes about this Interfax with reference to the head of the administration of the Stary Oskol urban district of the Belgorod region, Andrey Chesnokov.

According to Chesnokov, the first Belgorod residents who decided to move to a safe place were distributed food packages, provided three meals a day and were given the opportunity to contact medical specialists.

In addition, the governor of the Voronezh region, Alexander Gusev, said that several Belgorod families have taken advantage of temporary accommodation centers in the region, and if necessary, even more places will be prepared.

Earlier, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that Belgorod residents worried about their safety could go to temporary accommodation centers in other areas. Those who do not have enough places in the Belgorod region can be accommodated in neighboring regions.