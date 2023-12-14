The police have arrested at least a hundred Ajax supporters at the Weesperplein metro station in Amsterdam. On the way to the Johan Cruijff Arena where Ajax plays for the Europa League against AEK Athens on Thursday evening, vandalism took place in a metro car, the police reported.
