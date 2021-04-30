The situation that occurred on Thursday night in Rosario was unusual. The Newell’s fans organized a banner in the preview of the German Burgos team’s duel against Libertad of Paraguay for the South American Cup, to encourage the team in the face of the city’s classic that will be played this Sunday against Rosario Central.

The fans did not respect the restrictions of the province of Santa Fe in the middle of the second wave of infections of coronavirus and more than 100 people were detained. It should be noted that this Thursday the record of cases in the last six months with 802 infections in Rosario and 2,402 in the province.

Despite the recommendations and restrictions that govern at the national level, the fans ignored the authorities and anyway they called the traditional flag that they perform before each classic. They made a caravan with vehicles, there were flags, drums, trumpets and even pyrotechnics to support the team.

It was not the right time to celebrate. Especially since many people were observed without respecting social distancing or the use of masks. The police intervened and intercepted the fans in the vicinity of Avellaneda and Uriburu streets where they detained more than a hundred fans. And social networks echoed what happened.

The people who went to the flag being aware of the situation in which we are living ??? – Luquin (@ Luca_Bertero11) April 29, 2021

the flags will continue All their lives but the lives that are being lost Now they do not return any more than it was difficult for them to do nothing in this time that we are going through the doctors and those who are losing their lives due to the covid – 𝐌𝐚𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐥 𝐍𝐞𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐬 (@maikelepra) April 29, 2021

X if that were not enough, what happens to Rosario, the flag came in the middle of a major health crisis. Could you do us the favor of stopping them until the classic passes, even if it is to make them shit with anguish? Or rather, they take the data and q give up hospitalization and respirator – Seeker (@ Temba2011) April 30, 2021

A few days after the most important meeting of the Rosario city is played, Central, the Professional League, the provincial authorities and the TV still cannot agree on the date, time and place of the meeting between the Canalla and Newell’s. At the moment, it is scheduled at the Gigante de Arroyito, on Sunday from 6:40 p.m.