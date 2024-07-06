Near Vologda, 10.7 thousand people were left without electricity due to bad weather

In the Vologda region, 10.7 thousand people were left without electricity due to bad weather. This was reported by the acting governor of the Russian region Georgy Filimonov in Telegram.

10,768 people have been disconnected, the governor specified. Filimonov specified that by 15:00 (coincides with Moscow time) it is planned to reduce the number of consumers disconnected from power supply to 2.5-3.5 thousand people.

IN Telegram– the Rosseti North-West channel reports that the power outage in the region is the result of a hurricane. The branch of the regional center of Rosseti is working in a special mode. 52 teams of power engineers are involved in eliminating the consequences, the work is going on around the clock and is not stopping for a minute. “Power engineers will work until the consequences of the elements are completely eliminated.” – the message says.

Earlier it was reported that during a storm in St. Petersburg, an 11-year-old schoolboy was crushed by a tree.