More than 10 warships of the first and second rank of the Northern Fleet of Russia in the first half of the year will go to the far sea zone to carry out assigned tasks, told at the Ministry of Defense on January 2.

“In 2022, the Northern Fleet will continue active and purposeful activities to ensure a naval presence in the operationally important areas of the World Ocean. The crews of the ships have already gone through a complex of basic training for the upcoming events, ”said Commander of the Northern Fleet, Hero of Russia, Admiral Alexander Moiseev.

The department added that last year the ships of the Northern Fleet carried out about 30 long-distance cruises to the operationally important regions of the World Ocean: the Arctic, Atlantic and Mediterranean Sea.

In October, the North Sea residents ensured the safety of civilian shipping off the coast of Africa in the Gulf of Guinea. The crew of the VPK “Vice-Admiral Kulakov” inspected several civilian ships and ensured the safe escort of the Panamanian container ship “Lucia”, preventing pirates from seizing its crew, consisting of citizens of Ukraine, Russia and Romania.

At the end of December, sources in the military department reported that the large anti-submarine ship (BOD) “Admiral Levchenko” should be part of the fleet by the end of 2022. According to the interlocutors, gas turbine propulsion engines were repaired at the BOD, cooling units and valves were replaced.