Governor Gladkov: 13 villages in Belgorod Region left without electricity

More than 10 settlements in the Graivoronsky urban district of the Belgorod region were left without electricity. This was reported by the governor of the Russian region Vyacheslav Gladkov in Telegram.

The power outage occurred in 13 populated areas. The emergency affected the villages of Dorogoshch, Moshchenoe, Dunaika, Poroz, Mokraya Orlovka, Rozhdestvenka, Spodaryushino, Kosilovo, Smorodino, Pochaevo, Dronovka, Sankovo ​​and Zamostye. According to Gladkov, services will begin eliminating the consequences after coordination with the Russian Ministry of Defense.

Earlier, due to an emergency power outage, Shebekino and several other settlements in the district were left without power. In addition to Shebekino, the villages of Malomikhaylovka, Voznesenovka, Nezhegol, Shchigorevka, Kupino, Yablochkovo, Rzhevka, Churaevo and Krapivnoye were left without power.