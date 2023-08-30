In the US, 11 passengers of the plane were injured due to severe turbulence

More than 10 US plane passengers were hospitalized due to severe turbulence after landing. This is reported Atlanta News First.

An unforeseen situation occurred with the passengers of the Milan-Atlanta flight. The flight was operated by Delta Airlines.

“We thank the rescuers who met the aircraft in order to provide passengers with medical assistance and take them to the hospital,” the TV channel quoted a statement from the carrier’s representatives.

It is clarified that among the victims there are also flight attendants. In total, there were 151 passengers and 14 crew members on board.

