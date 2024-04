Italian Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni: country is experiencing worst demographic crisis since unification | Photo: EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Statistics released by the Italian Chambers of Commerce revealed that 11% of companies in the country belong to immigrants, an increase of 7% compared to 2019, totaling 659,709 businesses managed by foreigners.

According to official information, 34% of enterprises are owned by Romanian, Chinese or Moroccan citizens and are mainly located in the provinces of Florence, Turin, Cremona, Fermo, Prato and Viterbo.

The increase in immigrants in Italy comes amid a growing drop in birth rates in the country, which last year recorded the lowest number of births since its unification, a number that reached 379,000.

To the Italian news agency Loopthe president of Unioncamere, Andrea Prete, who represents the chambers of commerce, stated that foreign entrepreneurs have become increasingly essential for the country's economy, especially with the demographic crisis.

“The contribution made to the Italian economy by foreign entrepreneurs is even more appreciated and necessary given the demographic trend in our country, a problem for which there is no solution in the short term,” he said.

Despite the economic gains, Italy, led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, has been facing an unprecedented migration crisis since last year, when thousands of people arrived illegally on the island of Lampedusa, which is part of the European country's territory.

Since then, the government has been looking for solutions to the problem. Last year alone, four decrees on migration were signed by the Prime Minister in relation to the arrival of illegal immigrants