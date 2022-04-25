Ministry survey shows percentage of Brazilians who say they have been diagnosed in the last year

A survey by the Ministry of Health says that 11.3% of Brazilians said they had received a medical diagnosis of depression in the last year. The 2021 edition of the Vigitel Survey, released on April 7, brings data on the prevalence of the disease for the 1st time.

According to the survey (intact – 2 MB), there are more diagnoses of depression among women (14.7%) than among men (7.3%). The researchers say there is noclear relationship between the indicator and age group”.

There are considerable differences in the 27 capitals. The percentage of people who report a diagnosis of the disease ranges from 7.2% in Belém (PA) to 17.5% in Porto Alegre (RS).

Among men, the highest frequencies were observed in Porto Alegre (15.7%), Florianópolis (12.9%) and Rio de Janeiro (11.7%). The smallest, in Salvador (4.2%), Rio Branco (4.3%) and Palmas (4.4%). In women, there are more cases diagnosed in Belo Horizonte (23.0%), Campo Grande (21.3%) and Curitiba (20.9%); and less in Belém (8.0%), São Luís (9.6%) and Macapá (10.9%).



Vigitel Survey 2021



PANDEMIC

Study published in the scientific journal The Lancet in October 2021 shows that the pandemic from covid-19 caused an increase of more than 25% in cases of depression and anxiety in the world. Here’s the full in english (1 MB).

According to the research, the disorders were already a “global burden” at mental health and went “exacerbated” with the onset of the disease.

The researchers point out that the number of cases of depression and anxiety before the pandemic were, respectively, 193 million and 298 million. Now the estimate is 246 million and 374 million.

As in the survey by the Ministry of Health, the research indicates that the women were more affected than men. The study published in The Lancet, the difference between the sexes was due to the fact that the additional care responsibilities of family and household members were “more likely to fall on women” during the pandemic.

In addition, they are more likely to be financially disadvantaged due to lower wages and to be victims of domestic violence.