“The Lord of the rings” is one of the most famous, successful and valuable franchises in Hollywood. For this reason, his magical story was expanded with popular prequels, under the name of “The Hobbit”, and he is about to win the hearts of fans again with “The Rings of Power”, an Amazon Prime Video proposal that will be located in the same universe created by JRR Tolkien.

HBO Max will offer extended versions of the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. Photo: diffusion

With all this, if you want to revisit the adventures of Frodo and company, a new experience awaits. Through his official Twitter account, HBO Max has confirmed that the extended trilogy of “The Lord of the Rings” is now available.

Extended version of “The Lord of the Rings” comes to HBO Max. Photo: Twitter capture

This means that, in addition to the director’s cut, you can find the full version of “The Fellowship of the Ring” of 3 hours and 48 minutes, “The two Towers” 3 hours 55 minutes and “The return of the King” with its 4 hours and 23 minutes.

However, it is important to clarify that these feature films can only be played in English. In that sense, if you are a fan of dialogues dubbed into Latin Spanish, you will have to content yourself, for now, with listening to them in their original language and activating the subtitles.

What will “The Rings of Power” be about?

If you are a lover of “The Lord of the Rings”, then the “Rings of Power” series will quickly become your next obsession. This epic drama will take place thousands of years before the events of “The Hobbit” and the main saga.

In this way, during its 8 episodes (which will arrive on Prime Video on September 2 of this year), we will know the era in which the aforementioned objects were forged and how some legendary heroes were put to the test while a villain threatened to cover everything the world in darkness.

“The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” promises to win the hearts of old and new fans of the trilogy. Photo Composite: Hollywood Reporter and PCMag

