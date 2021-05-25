Over the past day, 12 forest fires with an area of ​​almost 380 hectares have been extinguished in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. According to the regional Ministry of Forestry, fires were recorded on the territory of Kezhemsky, Abansky, Boguchansky, Bolshemurtinsky, Dzerzhinsky, Nizhneingashsky, Tyukhtetsky and Emelyanovsky districts.

197 specialists of the Forest Fire Center, 17 pieces of equipment and four aircraft took part in the fight against the fire. Currently, experts are working on extinguishing one fire with an area of ​​57 hectares – the hearth is located in the Turukhansk region. It is reported by IA KrasnoyarskMedia.ru…

The Federal Penitentiary Service (FSIN) of the Russian Federation intends to create in Siberia a correctional center for convicts for reforestation. This was announced on May 20 by the director of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia Alexander Kalashnikov. “This is a very topical topic for Siberia, because the forests are on fire, and, unfortunately, it is very difficult to restore them later. We hope to create a correctional center, correctional areas, which, with the help of new technologies, would make it possible to grow seedlings and plant them in all regions of Siberia, ”he said.