Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that more than 100 million people have participated in the ‘Fit India’ campaign, which aims to improve the physical and mental health of the people of the country. Rijiju was speaking during the reception of the Cycle Rally of Divyang Jawans of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).The rally reached Delhi in 16 days after traveling about 1000 km from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad. Rijiju said, ‘I reviewed the Fit India campaign which was started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and I am happy to tell you that more than 100 million people have participated in it so far.’

From the CRPF rally in Rajghat here, Rijiju said, “This campaign was started with the goal of improving the physical and mental health of the people of the country.” Rijiju also said that when forces like CRPF engage in such missions or campaigns, they inspire many people.

He said that this cycle rally of CRPF’s ‘Divyang Warriors’ gives the message of peace, commitment and passion. The Sports Minister also said that the Sports Ministry will leave no stone unturned to provide facilities to differently abled players.

He said, “The government does not discriminate between players … be it ordinary players or para players, there is no discrimination between them.” The cycle rally was flagged off from Ahmedabad on 17 September. Apart from six women employees, CRPF officer RK Singh also participated in it.

RK Singh, a ‘second in command’ rank officer, was given the Shaurya Chakra in 2011 for the operation against the Naxalites in Jharkhand. He had to have his left leg amputated after this operation and after surgery he uses prosthetic leg.