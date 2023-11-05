Since the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict began on October 7, 1,040 acts of anti-Semitism have been recorded in France, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin reported on November 5.

“The number of anti-Semitic acts has increased significantly. More than 1 thousand acts were recorded in France, 1040 to be exact. 486 people were detained,” he was quoted as saying on the TV channel. France 2 newspaper Al Arabiya.

According to Darmanin, 102 people out of the total number of detainees turned out to be foreign citizens, and now their permits to stay in France will be canceled, after which the foreigners will face deportation.

Regarding the pro-Palestinian demonstrations that have swept the country in recent weeks, the interior minister noted that all protesters who call for violence and shout xenophobic slurs at them “will be held accountable.”

Earlier in the day, the European Commission (EC) reported a surge in anti-Semitism-related incidents across the European Union (EU). The EC statement emphasizes that anti-Semitic actions go against everything that Europe stands for, namely, against the basic values ​​and way of life of EU countries.

Earlier, on October 30, Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner said that pro-Palestinian demonstrations and attacks on Jewish establishments indicate a high level of anti-Semitism in Germany.

Prior to this, on October 18, there were two attempted attacks on a synagogue in Berlin. Then two unknown people threw a Molotov cocktail at the door of the building and fled the crime scene. A few hours later, a man rushed to the doors of the synagogue, shouting anti-Semitic slogans, and was detained by the police.

On the morning of October 7, the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

The Palestinians are trying to ensure that future borders between the two countries follow lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible swap of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses to return to the 1967 borders and divide Jerusalem.