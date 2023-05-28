Estimate is from the survey carried out by Walk Free, which evaluated 160 countries; in absolute numbers, Brazil ranks 11th

In Brazil, it is estimated that 1,053,000 people live in conditions of “Contemporary Slavery”. The data is the result of a survey carried out by the international human rights organization walk free, released this year and which evaluated the situation of 160 countries. Here’s the full (35 MB).

In absolute numbers, Brazil ranked 11th in the ranking. In the top 10 are India, China, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, Indonesia, Nigeria, Turkey, Bangladesh and the United States. According to the study, these countries together account for about 2 out of 3 people living in contemporary slavery in the world and more than half of the world’s population.

Many of these countries share similar social and economic characteristics, with limited protections for civil liberties and human rights, or are in volatile regions with political instability and conflict.

One of the possible roots of the problem mentioned by the document is the increase in “consumer culture”which, on the one hand, can drive economic growth and innovation, but on the other hand, it can “contribute to environmental degradation, social inequality and unsustainable patterns of consumption and waste”.

“Goods produced with forced labor now travel the world further than ever before, with nearly two-thirds of all cases of forced labor connected to global supply chains. Workers are exploited in many sectors and at all stages of the supply chain, although most forced labor takes place at the lowest levels, such as the extraction of raw materials and production stages.”says the organization.

In Brazil, the 5 imported products most at risk of being based on slave labor are electronics, clothing, palm oil, solar panels and textiles.

GOVERNMENT RESPONSE

Walk Free draws attention to the critical role played by governments in developing and implementing the laws, policies and programs needed to prevent and respond to contemporary slavery, categorizing the government’s response to the issue.

The survey qualified Brazilian actions as “strong”. However, he points out that the country, like the United States, Brazil undermines its set of measures by forcing people into situations that go “beyond circumstances that international conventions consider acceptable”such as compulsory work imposed on detainees.

For the analysis of the quality of the government response, aspects such as mechanisms by the Judiciary to avoid more cases, support offered to victims (so that they can leave the cycle of violation of rights) and the way in which the government and the business community that acts in the country react to the cases – if they stop providing goods and services involved with the chain of slavery. In Brazil, the response level was classified as 51.3%. In the index, the closer to 100%, the better the government’s response.

In an attempt to reverse the situation, the document also brings some suggestions to governments, the international community and companies:

recognizing and responding to modern slavery as an intersectional issue;

focus on prevention and protection of those who are already vulnerable;

ensure effective civil and criminal protections in legislation to combat forced and child marriage;

implement stronger measures to combat forced labor in public and private supply chains;

prioritize human rights when engaging with repressive regimes.

CONTEMPORARY SLAVERY

The organization clarifies that, although the “Contemporary Slavery” is not defined in law, it is used as an umbrella term that focuses attention on similarities between these legal concepts.

The expression refers to situations of exploitation that a person cannot refuse or leave because of threats, violence, coercion, deceit and/or abuse of power.

According to the latest Global Contemporary Slavery estimates, 50 million people were living in contemporary slavery situations in 2021. Of these, approximately 28 million were in forced labor and 22 million in forced marriages.