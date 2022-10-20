More than 1.6 million tons of goods worth $12.6 billion were imported into Russia as part of parallel imports. This was announced by the head of the Federal Customs Service (FCS) of the Russian Federation Vladimir Bulavin.

“The weight volume of goods imported as part of parallel imports is 1.6 million tons, including more than 1 million tons of critical imports. Critical imports are things that are not officially imported now and are subject to sanctions,” Bulavin said. TASS.

In monetary terms, he said, the volume of parallel imports amounted to $12.6 billion.

In September, the head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, Denis Manturov, told Izvestia that goods worth $20 billion would be imported into Russia through parallel imports by the end of 2022.

In addition, Manturov stated that parallel imports to Russia would work until the end of 2023.

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, light industry goods, metal and plastic products, cars and car parts, household appliances and electronics are the most popular categories in parallel imports.

Parallel imports were introduced in connection with the withdrawal of a number of foreign brands from the Russian market. The Ministry of Industry and Trade promised to review the list of goods once a quarter.

Some foreign companies have suspended operations in Russia or stopped deliveries amid the geopolitical situation and anti-Russian sanctions imposed against the backdrop of a Russian special operation carried out since February 24 to protect the civilian population of Donbass.