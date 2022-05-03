The escalation in electricity prices that Spain has suffered since last summer, now aggravated by the war in Ukraine, has caused a radical change in the rates that citizens had contracted, by moving en masse from the regulated market to the free market as never before. looking for more stable rates. Specifically, 1,250,101 households opted for some of the dozens of stable rates offered by marketers and decided to leave the PVPC, after registering continuous historical cost records.

This large number of changes of consumers from the regulated to the free market means more than doubling the transfer request between both types of rates in 2020, when it barely exceeded half a million portability. In addition, the figure registered last year by the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) reveals a record number of rate transfers, compared to 663,000 in 2019 or 737,000 in 2018. There were also those who went from the free market to the regulated, although they possibly did so in the first part of last year, when pool prices were still relatively low, before they began to pick up in June. Some 428,000 households opted for the regulated rate from one of the free ones.

With all these data, there are already 19.8 million supply points in the free market compared to 10 million in the regulated market, its historical minimum. In other words, they already represent less than 33% of the total, when until a year ago they were 40%. The 2021 data is provisional because, despite the fact that the companies have sent their data to the CNMC, they could still send us some modification.

These massive changes are explained by the fact that last year the regulated tariff ceased to be the most competitive in the market in terms of price, compared to any of the free market offers. Specifically, an average home (contracted power of 4.5kw and an annual consumption of 3,000kwh) paid almost 1,000 euros in electricity bills last year (about 83 euros per month), compared to just over 600 euros per year of the previous exercise. And this counting on the reduction of VAT (from 21% to 10%), the electricity tax (from 5.1% to 0.5%) and the charges of the fixed part.

During 2021, the changes of marketer in the electricity market increased by 36.7% compared to 2020, reaching a total of 5 million. 91.4% of transfers, regardless of whether they occurred in the free market or in the regulated market, were to contract with a free market trader. Specifically, within the free market some 3.3 million households changed electricity; and just over 7,000 did so within the five companies on the regulated market.

The data updated by the CNMC also reflects a higher rate of change of marketer from the regulated to the free market in the communities of Galicia (5.4%), the Canary Islands (4.8%) and Castilla La Mancha and Murcia (in both cases with 4.7%). In absolute terms, the regions of Andalusia and Catalonia stood out, where 234,000 and 174,000 consumers, respectively, switched from the regulated market to the free market in 2021 (100,000 and 88,000 consumers in 2020). For their part, the territories with the lowest rate of departures from the regulated market to the free market were Asturias (1.7%) and Cantabria (2.6%).