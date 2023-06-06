Fighting between the two sides intensified late on Saturday after the end of a cease-fire deal brokered by Saudi Arabia and the United States.

The war caused the displacement of more than 1.2 million people inside Sudan, and prompted about 400,000 to flee to neighboring countries, and caused severe damage to the capital, in which the remaining population became at the mercy of battles, air strikes and looting..

On Monday, residents reported that battles took place for the second day in a row in the three cities of the capital, which are Khartoum, Omdurman and Bahri. They said that Omdurman witnessed ground clashes in a rare incident, in addition to shelling and fighting in the eastern Khartoum region and the southern end of the capital..

Muhammad Saleh, a 37-year-old resident, said that the neighborhood in which he lives in the center of Omdurman is openly looted every day without anyone intervening to prevent that, adding that the clashes and shelling do not stop..

The RSF says it is working to protect civilians by catching thieves.

violence in Darfur

Some of those fleeing the war headed to neighboring countries such as Chad, South Sudan and the Central African Republic, countries already reeling from poverty, conflict and declining humanitarian aid..

The arrival of nearly 14,000 people in northeastern CAR and the cessation of cross-border trade “puts additional pressure on the limited resources available to assist the 130,000 most vulnerable people,” Mohamed Ayweya, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Central African Republic, told a news conference in Geneva. weakness in the region“.

The war has also sparked unrest in Darfur in far west Sudan, an area already experiencing mass displacement due to the previous conflict and where residents in several cities and towns have reported attacks by militias linked to Arab nomadic tribes..

Activists monitoring the area said that at least 40 people were killed and dozens injured in the town of Kutum in North Darfur state over the past few days. Residents also reported widespread looting and insecurity in the area.

On Monday, the RSF released a video claiming to have captured army headquarters in Kutum, a commercial center and one of the largest towns in the state. Rapid Support has a power base in Darfur with its origins in Arab-dominated militias.

There was no immediate comment from the army, which denied on Sunday that the RSF had taken over the town.

Communications have been cut off for long periods in parts of Darfur, where aid groups are having great difficulty bringing in humanitarian supplies.

In Al-Obeid, which is 360 km southwest of Khartoum and is located on a main road from the capital to Darfur, residents spoke of a large deployment of the Rapid Support Forces and the closure of some roads..

The past few days have seen the first showers of the rainy season, which is likely to further hamper relief efforts already hampered by bureaucracy and logistical challenges..