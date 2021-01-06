Doctors from the Special Forces Medical Unit (MOSN) from the Russian peacekeeping contingent continue to help the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh.

“Since the beginning of the hospital’s operation, more than 1.1 thousand residents of Nagorno-Karabakh received qualified medical care, including 138 children,” the report says. website Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday, January 6.

All applicants received consultations and the necessary appointments after examination in a deployed mobile hospital. The MOSN employs more than 60 specialists, including military surgeons, anesthesiologists-resuscitators, therapists and epidemiologists.

It is noted that treatment, as a rule, is associated with the exacerbation of various chronic diseases, diseases of the cardiovascular and endocrine systems, the provision of dental care.

On the eve of the Defense Ministry published a video showing the Uran-6 robotic complex during the demining of the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Since November last year, Russian peacekeepers have cleared more than 414.6 hectares of unexploded ordnance, more than 160 km of roads, 617 housing buildings, including more than 20 socially significant objects, and about 19 thousand explosive objects have been neutralized.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev signed an agreement, according to which hostilities would cease in Nagorno-Karabakh on November 10.