Bumper discount on iphone 11

If you are not able to buy Apple iPhone 11 due to its expensive price, then a great opportunity has come for you. Under Deal of the Day on Amazon India, you can buy 64 GB variant of iPhone 11 with a discount of Rs 4,301. After the discount, the price of this phone has been reduced from Rs 68,300 to Rs 63,999. A discount of Rs 4,301 is being given on the purple color variant of the iPhone 11.If you take the iPhone 11 as an exchange offer, then you can get further benefit of up to Rs 12 thousand. Apart from this, if Prime Members buy this phone with Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card, then there will be a flat 5 percent discount. The benefit for non-prime members is 3 percent. With this, you will get a cashback of up to 150 on payment from Amazon Pay UPI.

iPhone 11 specifications

The phone has a 6.1-inch liquid retina HD display with 1792×828 pixels resolution. This phone, which comes with 64 GB internal storage, has an A13 bionic chipset with third generation neural engine. The phone has an IP68 rating to prevent damage to water and dust quickly.



Xiaomi’s new phone will have 2 pop-up cameras with special design, see photo

Dual rear camera setup has been given in the phone for photography. It has a 12 megapixel ultra wide and a wide camera. For better photography experience, it offers 4K recording of up to 60fps with night mode, portrait mode. At the same time, the phone has a 12-megapixel true-depth camera for selfie. With this, slow-mo video can be recorded along with 4K. This phone, which works on iOS 13, has a battery with fast charge technology. The special feature of the iPhone 11 is that it also supports wireless charging.