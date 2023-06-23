For a few weeks the actor tenoch orchard He has been in the public eye and not necessarily for positive reasons, since accusations against him of sexual violence have been revealed. Given this, Vegetable garden He has spoken about all of this being false, but two new revealed testimonies may be playing against him.

The saxophonist who originally broke the case, Elena Rios, has launched some publications in Twitter, which include thanks to the people who have shown their support. For their part, what is most striking are the screenshots of other girls who have apparently suffered violence from Vegetable garden.

No Tenoch, these are not false accusations. They are public complaints because we lack laws, not foundations. The compañeras are afraid of you because a macho system protects you. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/VxS9AbdA38 — • í 🎷 (@_ElenaRios) June 22, 2023

⚠️ Take advantage of a situation that is difficult to verify. ⚠️ Withdraw the condom without mutual agreement. ⚠️ There is a risk of pregnancy and sexually transmitted disease. ⚠️ He was absent and evaded his responsibility.@TenochHuerta You are a rapist and irresponsible. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/epkvoDZMBi — • í 🎷 (@_ElenaRios) June 22, 2023

Now, with these new statements in mind, it’s going to be somewhat unlikely that the interpreter of Namor can be exonerated from having some type of trial in the coming months for these crimes. In fact, he commented that he has lawyers to make the pertinent movements, since according to him they are baseless accusations and that they have the purpose of staining his name.

At the moment, the authorities have not ruled. However, it is likely that they will do so in the coming weeks.

Via: Twitter

Editor’s note: This type of controversy is already the daily bread in Hollywood, it has also happened to the actor who gives life to Namor in Marvel. It’s funny that he’s often hanging out with people from this movie universe.