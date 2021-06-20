The Judicial Branch will analyze this Monday the request for preventive detention against the Peruvian presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori, requested by an anti-corruption prosecutor for allegedly having violated the restrictions imposed during the investigation that is being followed for alleged corruption.

As ordered by the Fourth Permanent National Preparatory Investigation Jury Specialized in Organized Crime, on Monday from 3:00 p.m. local time (20:00 GMT) the hearing will start to evaluate the request of the prosecutor José Domingo Pérez, member of the Lava Jato special team.

On June 10, in the midst of the tense post-election situation who lives in Peru, Pérez asked Judge Víctor Zúñiga to return Fujimori to preventive detention for allegedly failing to comply with the rules of conduct of the judicial resolution that enabled his release in 2020 under certain restrictions.

In the request to revoke the legal privileges of the candidate, the magistrate maintains that the accused violated legal rules icomplaints while he is being investigated for a crime of money laundering, such as communicating with witnesses linked to the case about the irregular financing of his electoral campaigns in 2011 and 2016.

March in Lima in favor of Keiko Fujimori. Reuters photo

Specifically, the requirement refers to a press conference that Fuerza Popular held shortly after the second round of elections, in which Fujimori presented lawyer Miguel Torres as political spokesperson of your party.

The candidate and the lawyer shared a table during that public appearance, in which the Fujimori political group asked the electoral authorities to annul 802 minutes voting, under accusations of irregularities and “table fraud” in the ballot last Sunday, June 6.

“It has been determined again that the defendant Fujimori Higuchi fails to comply with the restriction of not communicating with witnesses;, has been noticed as a public and notorious fact who communicates with the witness Miguel Torres Morales “, defends the text.

Pérez argues that Torres is a witness for the prosecution and that he testified before his office on September 3, 2020 in a procedure where Fujimori’s lawyer, Giulliana Loza, also participated.

Without “any fear”

After this request was made public, branded as “absurd” by the defendant herself, Fujimori assured that the prosecutor Pérez seeks “to continue being the protagonist of this electoral campaign” and assured that “trusts” in the Judiciary and that he has “no fear” that the order will be completed.

Although Torres had previously declared to local media that he was not a witness to the investigation against Fujimori, Loza admitted at a press conference that “He is a witness to this case.”

The lawyer considered, however, that the prosecutor’s request “lacks any legal and factual basis”, and said that she hopes that Judge Víctor Zúñiga, in charge of the case, “declare this petition inadmissible”.

The cause

Last March, after more than four years of investigations, Pérez requested the opening of an oral trial and a sentence of 30 years and 10 months in prison against the leader of Fuerza Popular for the crimes of money laundering, organized crime, obstruction of justice and false declaration in administrative proceedings.

According to the investigation, the candidate would have concealed, through fictitious accounting, donations from large companies, such as $ 3.6 million from Credicorp and one million from the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht to finance its electoral campaigns.



Followers of Pedro Castillo, in Lima. AFP photo

Fujimori spent more than a year in preventive detention (October 2018-November 2019), managed to leave a few months after an appeal and then returned again for another five months in 2020.

In April 2020 she was released under restrictive judicial measures due to the risk of contracting covid-19 that his stay in prison implied.

Everything indicates that judgment is inevitable, and even more so after having been the loser of the electoral contest, since had she reached the presidency the candidate would have obtained judicial immunity as Head of State.

To know the final results of the presidential elections, however, it is still necessary for the electoral authorities review the nullity requests of minutes promoted by Fujimori, which insists on denouncing an alleged “table fraud” in favor of the virtual president-elect, the leftist Pedro Castillo.

To date, most of the more than 800 requests submitted by Fuerza Popular in this legal maneuver to reverse the electoral results have been rejected for having arrived after the deadline or for not having paid the corresponding fee for the process.

