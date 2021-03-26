Today the Ministry of Education held a public act in which it presented to representatives of the educational community the main lines of the reform with which it wants to change the curricula from Infant to ESO from top to bottom. Isabel Celaá explained that it is about ending the encyclopedic contents and rote teaching, to focus on the acquisition of essential teachings and skills, which are what must ensure that at the end of compulsory education the student can face the challenges of 21st century society and have the ability to continue learning throughout your life.

To do this, not only what is transmitted would be selected very well, but the way of doing it would also be changed. It is not about learning a lot of theory about linguistics but about the adolescent being able to express himself properly, both orally and in writing. This is what is called the competence method. Learn to act.

The third speaker at the event was Guadalupe Jover, a Secondary teacher. The teacher fully subscribed to the revolution in the curriculum that Celaá wants to implement in the 2022-23 academic year, but warned that there are several elements that, if they do not change in parallel with the curriculum, will seriously doubt its success.

Among the two main ones, he highlighted the need for teachers to see their weekly class hours reduced, to be able to dedicate more time to teaching design, cooperation with their classmates, tutorials or contact with families, and to reduce the number of students per teacher (the ratio), so that it is possible to do a more personalized teaching, which takes into account the type of each student. In short, more teachers are needed. He also warned that the change must be accompanied by a modernization of the initial training of teachers and that the EBAU should be rethought, an exam that conditions most of the Secondary programming.

Autonomy for centers



His predecessor at the lectern in the ministerial room was the professor of Educational Psychology, and one of the wise men who designed the new curriculum, César Coll. The expert left another notice, in this case addressed to the Education Councilors of the autonomies. Coll defended that if they want the new competency curriculum to succeed, they must be generous and give each educational center the maximum possible autonomy to complete, adapt and apply it. They believe that only the schools and institutes themselves are capable of personalizing education to the profile of each student. To know how to make him develop the maximum of skills, to get all the potential he can give.

The reason for the request is that the ministry will only set 60% of the curriculum (50% in communities with a co-official language), the minimum national teachings. The rest must be fixed between the counseling and the centers. If the autonomies monopolize, it will leave almost no decision-making power to its centers.