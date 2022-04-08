Police said a man was found dead after his car was swept away by floods in the southwest of the city, while television footage showed flooded roads and submerged homes and businesses.

Australia’s east coast has been affected by three separate waves of severe weather in the past six weeks, and several areas are still struggling to clear rubble after devastating floods inundated entire towns.

“While the rains are starting to recede in most places, we expect river levels to continue rising for some time before starting to retreat within 12 to 24 hours,” Daniel Austin, acting NSW Emergency Services Commissioner, told a media briefing.

The heavy rains have increased the risks of flash floods and landslides, with Sydney so far this year already receiving more than the average annual rainfall.

Many residents of the city’s western suburbs, who were told to evacuate in early March, have been ordered to move out again this week. More than 4,000 residents are facing evacuation due to the floods.