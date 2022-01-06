Transport plays an essential role in society and the economy. Logistics consumes a third of all final energy in the European Union. Most of this energy comes from oil, which means that transport is responsible for a large part of the EU’s greenhouse gas emissions and contributes significantly to climate change.

Reducing the adverse effects of the movement of goods is one of Europe’s political objectives. The main lines of action consist of shifting transport towards less polluting and more efficient modes, making use of more sustainable technologies, fuels and infrastructure, and ensuring that transport prices fully reflect the adverse effects on the environment and health.

Truck and bus manufacturers are also taking action on the matter, with targets such as electric, fuel cell or gas trucks, which will contribute significantly to reducing emissions in road transport.

According to Jaime Baquedano, commercial director of MAN Trucks & bus Iberia, «the higher the consumption of the vehicle, the greater the emissions, so while the transition to electric or zero-emission trucks takes place, our objective is aimed at achieving , by means of software management, to reduce more and more the consumption of our vehicles ”.

Baquedano explains to ABC that “one of the problems is that in a high percentage of its routes, vehicles travel without load, so we saw the possibility of managing their power and engine response according to different driving conditions, something that is made possible by technology. Thus, the new trucks allow numerous possibilities of gear change management “depending on whether we need the maximum power or the best fuel economy, or acting according to the load, because the same response to the accelerator and the brake is not necessary , for example, when we carry a solid load than when a tank with liquid is transported ».

In this sense, MAN has conceived the truck as several vehicles in one through programming: one loaded and the other unladen. Now, the truck adapts its behavior to the driving condition through software, which allows to achieve significant fuel savings.

In addition to the possibility of acting on the gearbox software, its weight has been lowered by 70 kilos, and a ‘sailing’ driving optimization system has been incorporated to take advantage of inertia. Also the elimination of the rear-view mirrors has a positive influence on the aerodynamics, reducing consumption and emissions. Finally, a GPS predictive driving system allows driving to be managed so that, taking into account the orography, the curves. speed limits, hills and slopes, the vehicle is able to optimally manage each of the programmed routes. “During a descent the engine can be switched off and run as if it were in neutral”, explains Jaime Baquedano.

Screens instead of mirrors



In addition to efficiency, another of MAN’s innovations aims to avoid mishaps with users considered the most vulnerable, such as pedestrians, bicycles and scooters. In Spain there are about 9 million users between bicycles and scooters, the result of the emergence of new mobility formulas. At the same time, the boom in logistics and e-commerce deliveries in the so-called ‘last mile’ has led to an increase in the traffic of commercial and industrial vehicles. And this coexistence suggests that in one of every ten bicycle and scooter accidents there is a heavy or light commercial vehicle involved, with blind spots being the main risk situation, according to DGT data.

cameras and sensors prevent accidents with bicycles and scooters



To try to avoid this type of accident, MAN has developed OptiView technology, by means of which the rear-view mirrors have been eliminated, which are replaced by a system of cameras and high-definition screens housed inside the cabins that represent a real aid to the driving.

This system eliminates blind spots and even goes beyond the capabilities of the human eye, since they provide up to three different types of optics: wide angle (to see the road at its maximum amplitude), standard and zoom (to a detailed view).

Additionally, by having the screens inside the cabin and not outside as with the mirrors, glare is avoided and as the exterior cameras are heated, they are not affected by driving in adverse weather conditions.

OptiView technology not only improves safety on the road, but also during the carrier’s off hours. Even with the curtains closed, he can see what is happening outside the truck, activating it from the bunk. All this results in greater safety for the driver, who is also the protagonist in this new concept of socially responsible truck.

Coexistence with passenger cars



The difference in size, speed and maneuverability and reaction capabilities make it difficult to coexist on the same road between trucks and cars. In this sense, MAN has identified moments of risk in traffic so that the truck assists the driver and possible accidents are avoided.

These assistants warn the driver when there is an involuntary departure from the lane and, if there is no response at the wheel, they automatically put the truck in the correct position. Similarly, in situations where you want to voluntarily leave the lane, if the systems detect that there is a vehicle within the space that the truck wants to access, it does not allow the maneuver, making the truck stay in place.

Another situation is turns, especially in urban environments (thinking of delivery trucks or garbage trucks), which require driving assistance, for which MAN relies on cameras and radars to obtain a 360-degree view of the environment and even from a bird’s eye view.