Police officers with submachine guns stand in front of Cologne Cathedral. After the terrorist alarm for the church, three more suspects were arrested. © Thomas Banneyer/dpa

An Islamist terrorist attack on Cologne Cathedral, presumably planned for New Year's Eve, is keeping the police on tenterhooks. Three other suspects are in custody – and are said to be part of an international network.

Cologne – After the terrorist alarm for Cologne Cathedral, three more suspects were arrested on Sunday. The attacks took place in Duisburg, Herne and in Nörvenich in the Düren district. Apartments there were also searched. The attack was supposed to have been carried out with a car, Cologne police chief Johannes Hermanns said at a press conference.

It turned out that the Tajik, who was taken into custody on Christmas Eve, was part of a larger network that also extends to other federal states and other European countries.

Shortly before Christmas, the police received information about a possible Islamist attack plan on Cologne Cathedral, which was related to New Year's Eve. The 30-year-old Tajik was then taken into custody in Wesel on Christmas Eve “to avert danger” when special forces searched an apartment. He is suspected of spying on the cathedral.

Reul: “Islamist terror is a danger on German streets”

With a view to the latest detentions, North Rhine-Westphalia's Interior Minister Herbert Reul (CDU) spoke of a “success”. Islamist extremists are currently more active than usual. “The police always try to be a few steps ahead.” The approximately 1,000 police officers who are deployed around the cathedral on New Year's Eve are doing everything they can to ensure the safety of those celebrating. Operations manager Frank Wißbaum said the underground car park under the cathedral was also searched – but nothing was found. Explosives detection dogs were used. The entrance and exit to the underground car park has also been checked since early morning.

NRW Interior Minister Herbert Reul in Cologne: “I say: celebrate! Behave! Take care – and enjoy the transition into the new year!” © Thomas Banneyer/dpa

Reul told the German Press Agency that it is not surprising that such an outstanding Christian building as Cologne Cathedral is becoming the focus of Islamist terrorists. “That didn’t surprise anyone.” There is always an abstract risk of an attack. “Islamist terrorism is still a danger on German streets,” said Reul. “We often suppressed that. And whenever such a one-off event occurs, we are all very electrified.” But it would be wrong to panic, says Reul. “I say: celebrate! Behave! Take care – and enjoy the transition into the new year!”

Those attending the service had to go through security

Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki celebrated the well-attended New Year's Eve mass in the cathedral on Sunday evening under heavy police protection. “I would like to thank our security forces, who began protecting this cathedral in the days before Christmas and also protecting us so that we can celebrate church services and the fundamental right to freely practice religion continues to be guaranteed in our country,” said Woelki Start of the fair. The worship participants first had to go through a security gate in tents that were set up in front of the main portal.

Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki celebrates the New Year's Eve mass in Cologne Cathedral. © Thomas Banneyer/dpa

On Friday, the police announced strict protective measures for the cathedral and the surrounding area for New Year's Eve – including the use of police officers with submachine guns. Security precautions had already been increased for the Christmas celebrations. The cathedral was initially closed to tourists; only church services took place.

In addition to the tip-off about the possible attack plan in Cologne, the security authorities had also received a tip-off before Christmas about a possible planned attack on a church in Vienna. In Vienna, too, the police increased security measures at Christmas. The Austrian Office for the Protection of the Constitution arrested four people on December 23rd. Two men and a woman were ordered to be remanded in custody over the Christmas period. She is being investigated for belonging to a terrorist organization in connection with terrorist crimes, it was said a few days ago. dpa